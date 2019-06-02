US defence chief sees no need to restore military drills with South Korea

Seoul — Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Sunday that it was not necessary to resume major joint military exercises with South Korea that were suspended in the past year to support diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

The US and South Korea have suspended a number of combined military exercises in the past year after talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. However, since then negotiations between the US and North Korea have stalled.

“I don’t think it is necessary,” Shanahan told reporters travelling with him to Seoul when asked about restoring any of the major exercises.

Shanahan said he had been told by senior military leaders that troops on the Korean peninsula had the required military readiness despite the suspension of the exercises. He added that he would have more to say on the topic after discussions in South Korea on Monday.

Trump caught many US officials off guard when he announced after his first summit with Kim in 2018 that the US was suspending the summer’s joint military drills with South Korea.

The suspension was criticised in the US as a premature concession to North Korea, which has resisted US efforts to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons. Since then, the US and South Korea have also replaced the spring exercises, known as Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, with smaller-scale drills.