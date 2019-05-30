China faces long struggle to tackle African swine fever

Paris — It will take years for China to contain the deadly African swine fever virus that has spread throughout the country, which is the world’s biggest pork producer, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), said in Paris.

China has been struggling to control the epidemic, which some analysts predict could see up to 200-million pigs die or be culled in 2019 , causing a huge shortage of pork locally and have an economic effect on the meat and feed industry globally.

Outbreaks of the disease, which is not harmful to humans, have already been reported in almost every region of mainland China.

“China is going to deal with this African swine fever for many years to come,” OIE deputy director general Matthew Stone said in an interview on the sidelines of the 87th General Assembly of the Paris-based organisation.

Beijing has said its breeding herd is 22% smaller than this time in 2018 , but many in the industry say the effect of the disease could be much greater.

African swine fever has spread to Vietnam, Cambodia and Mongolia, and Stone said there was a significant danger that the virus could reach other Asian countries in the coming months.

“The situation is going to continue to evolve in Asia because we know there is significant contamination of the meat and meat products supply chain and practices such as garbage feeding that may not be appropriately regulated,” Stone said.

Vietnam has already culled 1.7-million pigs to tackle an outbreak of the disease, or 5% of the country’s herd.

“It is an enormous challenge for some of these countries in Asia to transform their farming systems into higher biosecurity systems, but that's the imperative,” he said.

The spread of African swine fever has not only damaged the Asian pig population and the pig-meat market in China, but also hit the international pork market and animal feed markets such as soybean.

“So all of those impacts are going to continue to provide a great deal of market uncertainty, which has radiating effects broader than just the pig industry sector,” Stone said.

African swine fever kills almost all pigs infected and the virus can last for weeks in contaminated materials, allowing it to travel over long distances.

“We are going to live with African swine fever for many years,” Stone said. “This is why the long-term focus on research and development and the short- and mid-term focus on improved biosecurity and veterinary services' capacity to respond is absolutely imperative.”