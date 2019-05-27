World / Asia

North Korea slams John Bolton as ‘war maniac’ amid Donald Trump’s softening

Pyongyang has never accepted the UN bans on ballistic technology, which denies its ‘rights as a sovereign nation’, North says

27 May 2019 - 11:22 Agency Staff
US national security adviser John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, the US, on May 22 2019. Picture: REUTERS/MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN
Seoul — North Korea slammed US national security adviser John Bolton on Monday, calling him a “war maniac” who should be banished, just as President Donald Trump offered a positive outlook on relations with Pyongyang.

Talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been deadlocked since the collapse of a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February when they failed to agree a deal on denuclearisation.

The North has since sought to raise the pressure and carried out two short-range missile tests earlier in May.

Bolton said on Saturday there is “no doubt” they violated UN Security Council resolutions against ballistic missile launches, but insisted Washington is still ready to resume talks.

A spokesperson for the North’s foreign ministry dismissed Bolton’s remarks, saying Pyongyang has never accepted the UN bans on ballistic technology, which denied its “rights as a sovereign nation”.

“Bolton said our regular military drills violated UNSC resolutions, which is beyond stupid,” he said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Without referring to the weapons as missiles, the statement read the launches did not target or threaten any neighbouring countries.

“Banning launches using ballistic technology is equal to telling us to give up our right to self defence,” he added.

The spokesperson went on to denounce Bolton, calling him a “war maniac” who developed various “provocative policies” against the North after designating it part of the Axis of Evil with Iran and Iraq in 2002.

He accused the hawkish official as starting the Iraq war and leading efforts to scrap the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the US and Russia, “which served to guarantee peace in Europe for several decades”.

“Recently, he is living up to his notoriety as a war maniac by keeping busy with efforts to start another war in the Middle East and South America,” the spokesperson added.

“It is no coincidence that there are criticisms of Bolton as a war maniac whispering war into the ears of the president although he avoided military service saying he did not want to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy,” he added.

Calling Bolton “structurally faulty”, he added that the US official is working to “destroy peace and security”.

“Such human defect must go away as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The statement came just minutes after Trump — on a visit to Japan — said there is “great respect” between the US and North Korea and predicted “lots of good things”.

Trump expressed confidence in his relationship with Kim at the weekend and downplayed Pyongyang’s recent missile launches, calling them “small weapons” that “disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me”.

Last week, KCNA launched a diatribe against Democratic former US vice-president Joe Biden, calling him an “imbecile” and a “fool of low IQ”, prompting White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders to say that Trump agreed with the assessment.

AFP

