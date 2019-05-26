World / Asia

Post-election violence rages on in India’s West Bengal

Supporters of prime minister’s Hindu nationalist party clash with those of regional party Trinamool Congress

26 May 2019 - 20:46 Agency Staff
Indian firemen douse burned vehicles after clashes between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Naihati, West Bengal, May 24 2019. Picture: AFP
Indian firemen douse burned vehicles after clashes between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Naihati, West Bengal, May 24 2019. Picture: AFP

Kolkata — Violent clashes continued in India on Sunday between supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party and a regional party in the politically volatile eastern state of West Bengal, officials said.

Rival supporters regularly engaged in pitched battles across the state during the bitterly fought elections that saw Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinch a huge victory both in the state and nationwide.

A BJP supporter was shot dead late on Friday in the capital Kolkata, where clashes broke out and fires were lit on the eve of polling day on May 19.

Police said thousands of supporters of the regional Trinamool Congress party, which has its stronghold in West Bengal, and the BJP threw rocks and attacked one another with sticks in several locations.

Rock-throwing mobs also attacked a car carrying a state minister from Trinamool Congress in northern Coochbehar district, smashing its windscreen.

State forest minister Binoy Krishna Burman accused BJP supporters of carrying out the attack and blamed them for ransacking the party’s office in the district.

Authorities called on armed paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

More than 20 people have been detained over the violence, police said.

BJP campaigned aggressively in the state and won 18 seats, well up from the two it won in 2014.

Modi’s party won a record 303 seats in the national parliament, increasing its previous tally of 282 seats in 2014.

The party has been aggressively pushing to expand its reach in eastern India, where it traditionally lacks support.

Meanwhile, police in northern Uttar Pradesh state’s Amethi were investigating the murder of a BJP political activist.

Surendra Singh, believed to be a close aide of BJP minister Smriti Irani, was shot dead late on Saturday by unidentified gunmen. Police said they were investigating all angles including a “political murder”.

Irani won the Amethi seat in the election, defeating Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi in his home bastion by more than 50,000 votes.

AFP

Election violence grips India’s West Bengal state

Violence mars voting in the eastern battleground state amid clashes between incumbent prime minister Narendra Modi’s BJP and regional Trinamool ...
World
3 weeks ago

Narendra Modi’s big promises are likely to remain a big ask

Modi’s decisiveness may have won over India's voters, but he does not have a track record of boosting confidence among Indian companies
Opinion
2 days ago

Trump, global leaders welcome Modi’s landslide win

Leaders of Russia, Pakistan, France, Japan, Australia and Israel congratulate Narendra Modi ahead of final results
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Germany in push to restart Afghan talks with ...
World / Asia
2.
Hong Kong protesters demand China account for ...
World / Asia
3.
Iran will defend itself against any aggression, ...
World / Middle East
4.
Sudan main opposition group rejects general ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

India, Pakistan leaders speak for first time since air strikes

World / Asia

Modi fans celebrate his win, saying ‘the lion returns’

World / Asia

Backlash against Gandhi dynasty after poll drubbing

World / Asia

Gandhi casts doubt on exit poll win for Modi

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.