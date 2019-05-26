India, Pakistan leaders speak for first time since air strikes

New Delhi— The leaders of India and Pakistan spoke by phone on Sunday, their offices said, in their first conversation since before tit-for-tat air strikes in February, their worst bust-up in years.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi on his recent election victory, the two nuclear-armed arch foes said.

Khan “expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples”, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

“Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the prime minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives,” it added.

Modi meanwhile “stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our region”, India's foreign ministry said.

In February a suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir -— divided between India and Pakistan since partition in 1947 — claimed by a militant group based in Pakistan killed 40 Indian troops.