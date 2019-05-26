Foreign investors hope India dials back policy shocks after Modi win

India stuck to its policies despite protests and aggressive lobbying by the US government, US-India trade bodies and companies themselves.

Modi was set to hold talks on Friday to form a new cabinet after election panel data showed his Bharatiya Janata Party had won 302 of the 542 seats at stake and was leading in one more, up from the 282 it won in 2014.

After Modi’s win, about a dozen officials of foreign companies in India and their advisers said they hoped he would ease his stance and dilute some of the policies.

Other investors hope the government will avoid sudden policy changes on investment and regulation that catch them off guard and prove very costly, urging instead industry-wide consultation that permits time to prepare.

Protectionism concerns “are small hurdles you have to go through”, however, said Prem Watsa, the chair of Canadian diversified investment firm Fairfax Financial, which has investments of $5bn in India.

“There will be more business friendly policies and more private enterprise coming into India,” he said.

Among the firms looking for more friendly steps are global payments companies that had benefited since 2016 from Modi’s push for electronic payments instead of cash.

In 2018, however, firms such as Mastercard and Visa were asked to store more of their data in India, to allow “unfettered supervisory access”, a change that prompted WhatsApp to delay plans for a payments service.

Modi’s government has also drafted a law to clamp similar stringent data norms on the entire sector.

But abrupt changes to rules on foreign investment in

e-commerce stoked alarm at firms such as Amazon, which saw India operations disrupted briefly in February, and Walmart, just months after it invested $16bn in India’s Flipkart.