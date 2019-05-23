Backlash against Gandhi dynasty after poll drubbing

In May 2014, after Congress slumped to its worst performance in a general election, with 44 seats, Gandhi said: “There’s a lot for us to think about and, as vice-president of the party, I hold myself responsible.”

Five years on, his party has suffered a further beating at the hands of the BJP and he even lost the family borough of Amethi in northern Uttar Pradesh, though he won the second constituency from which he had contested, in southern India.

Congress also proved unable to effectively parry Modi’s campaign emphasis on national security, after aerial clashes and heightened tension with arch rival Pakistan following a suicide attack in disputed Kashmir that killed 40 Indian policemen.

At the end of 2018, Congress’s hopes of upsetting Modi had increased, after it won three heartland states in elections, largely driven by voter concerns about weak farm incomes and a lack of jobs.

But Congress fumbled communications on key policies, with a publicity campaign in 2019 that escaped the notice even of some of its own workers, and failed to forge pre-election alliances in key states, said the party officials.

‘College of sycophants’

The campaign was substantially delayed because of disagreements between 66-year-old Anand Sharma and other senior leaders, two party officials said.

Sharma denied the accusation, saying that putting together the campaign was a complex process. “There was no delay whatsoever in the launch of Congress campaign,” he said.

The campaign was launched on April 7, just four days before the first round of voting began in a general election spread over seven phases across 39 days.

In Rajasthan, which Congress won in 2018 , its choice of 68-year-old Ashok Gehlot as chief minister, instead of 41-year-old Sachin Pilot, backfired, losing it the support of a key caste grouping, the official said, leaving the BJP likely to sweep all 25 seats.

Gandhi was encircled by a “college of sycophants”, said a former Congress official who joined a rival bloc in 2019 .

“It doesn’t matter if you have talent or merit,” the former official said, adding, “What matters is you have the right family name or the right mentor.”

In contrast to Modi, a tea vendor’s son who rose through party ranks, Gandhi’s lineage is a weakness the prime minister has repeatedly exploited.

In Uttar Pradesh, which elects the bulk of India’s MPs , Congress in 2019 drafted in Gandhi’s charismatic sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to burnish its fortunes. But that made little difference to results.

Reuters