Japan seeks arbitration over South Korea’s wartime labour claim

Tokyo — Japan says it wants to bring a bitter dispute with South Korea over compensation for wartime labourers to a panel for arbitration.

Relations between the two US allies have been increasingly strained after South Korea’s top court in 2018 ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation to victims of a wartime policy of forced labour.

The ruling drew the ire of Tokyo, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe describing the decision as “impossible”.

On Monday, Japan said it wants the issue referred to an arbitration panel, under the terms of an agreement signed by the two countries in 1965.

“The Japanese government has communicated to the South Korean side that we will refer the matter to arbitration,” the foreign ministry said.

“The South Korean government has an obligation under the agreement on the settlement of problems, and the Japanese government strongly demands South Korea accept arbitration,” it said.

Under the terms of the treaty, each country names one representative to the panel, and those two members jointly select an additional member from a third country.

The treaty was signed alongside a main agreement that normalised relations between the two countries in 1965.