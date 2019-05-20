Deutsche denies quashing concerns over ‘suspicious’ Trump transactions

Frankfurt am Main — Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank failed to forward suspicions about transactions involving US President Donald Trump to US authorities, The New York Times reported, prompting the firm to issue a categorical denial on Monday.

“At no time was an investigator prevented from escalating activity identified as potentially suspicious” to the treasury department, a spokesperson for the bank told AFP.

“The suggestion that anyone was reassigned or fired in an effort to quash concerns related to any client is categorically false,” he added.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Sunday that Deutsche did not follow recommendations from its own money-laundering specialists that some transactions by companies controlled by Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner should be flagged to authorities.

Certain dealings in 2016 and 2017, including some with entities and individuals outside the US, set off automated alerts in the bank’s systems, prompting employees to prepare “suspicious activity reports” on some of them.