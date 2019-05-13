World / Asia

Iran gives British Council worker a 10-year sentence for spying for UK

The arrest of Iranians accused of espionage has increased since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Western agents last year of infiltrating the country

13 May 2019 - 14:17 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Gas flares at the Soroush oil fields behind an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. Picture: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI
London — Iran said on Monday that it had sentenced an Iranian woman to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, as tension rises between Tehran and some Western countries over its nuclear and missile programmes.

“An Iranian who was in charge of Iran desk in the British Council and was co-operating with Britain’s intelligence agency … was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions,” Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesperson, said on the state television.

Esmaili said the woman was in charge of projects for “cultural infiltration” in Iran. He did not identify her, but said she was a student in Britain before being recruited by the British Council.

Esmaili said the woman had been in custody for almost a year. He did not specify whether she held British nationality.

The British Foreign Office did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. The British Council is Britain’s cultural agency overseas.

The arrest of Iranians accused of espionage has increased since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last year there had been “infiltration” of Western agents in the country.

Iran has been increasingly at odds with Western countries since the US withdrew from a deal Tehran signed with global powers to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Britain is a signatory to the nuclear deal. Like other European signatories, it supports maintaining the deal.

The US has ratcheted up sanctions against Iran this month, revoking waivers that had permitted some countries to continue buying Iranian oil. Tehran has responded by reducing curbs on its nuclear programme, although steps it has taken so far stop short of violating the agreement. 

Reuters

Iran wants ship attacks off UAE to be investigated

The UAE says four commercial vessels of various nationalities have been targeted by acts of sabotage off the port of Fujairah
World
3 hours ago

Iran says leaving nuclear treaty one of many options after US sanctions move

Foreign minister threatens to leave the non-proliferation pact, but says Iran does not intend to close the Strait of Hormuz
World
2 weeks ago

Iran warns US over threat to close the Strait of Hormuz

About 20% of the world’s oil passes through the strait, which is ‘protected’ by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards
World
2 weeks ago

