China hits back at US, announcing tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods

Global markets are on red alert as the trade war threatens to shatter global economic growth

13 May 2019 - 15:16 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/andriano
Beijing — China said Monday it will impose tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods from June 1, in apparent retaliation after Washington announced plans to tax almost all Chinese imports.

Beijing will hit a number of US imports with tariffs ranging from 5% to 25%, according to a statement by the Tariff Policy Commission of the State Council — China’s cabinet.

The announcement came after the latest round of trade negotiations to resolve disputes between the world’s top two economies ended Friday without a deal.

US President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods to 25% and ordered the start of a process to impose new duties on another $300bn worth of items.

The response was announced after Trump on Monday warned Beijing not to retaliate.

“China should not retaliate — will only get worse!” the US president wrote in a series of tweets on trade.

But Beijing also appeared to dig in.

“China will never surrender to external pressure,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing on Monday.

Global markets remain on red alert over a trade war between the two superpowers that most observers have warned could shatter global economic growth and hurt demand for commodities like oil.

Floods compound Nebraska farmers’ woes as US-China trade war hots up

Midwest March rains devastate fields, kill animals and prevent crop planting
20 hours ago

As trade tension intensifies, China says it will not give in

Donald Trump has ordered US trade representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China
6 hours ago

Trump and Xi could meet at G20 summit as trade tensions soar

White House aide Larry Kudlow soothes concerns by labelling process as ongoing, while making it clear that the US is unwilling to settle
21 hours ago

