North Korean leader oversaw testing of multiple rocket launchers

Seoul — North Korea has conducted a “strike drill” for multiple launchers, firing tactical guided weapons into the East Sea in a military drill supervised by leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday, the North’s state media reported on Sunday.

The purpose of the drill was to test performance of “large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons by defence units”, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Photographs released by KCNA showed the tactical guided weapons fired could be a short-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missile, said Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Korea’s Kyungnam University’s Institute of Far Eastern Studies.

While such a missile launch would be in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions, at least it would not involve long-range ballistic missiles that have been seen as a threat to the US.

“What was sobering for me was that unexpectedly there was a photo of short-range, ground-to-ground ballistic missile, otherwise known as the North’s version of Iskander,” said military expert Kim.

The new, solid-fuel ballistic missiles can fly as far as 500km, putting the entire Korean Peninsula within its range and are capable of neutralising the advanced US anti-missile defence system deployed in South Korea, he said.

The South Korean defence ministry, however, put the range of weapons fired on Saturday at between 70km and 240 km.

Giving orders on Saturday for the test firing, North Korean leader Kim stressed the need to “increase the combat ability so as to defend the political sovereignty and economic self-sustenance” of North Korea in the face of threats and invasions, the report said.

The statement came a day after the test firing, which analysts interpreted as an attempt to exert pressure on Washington to give ground in negotiations to end the North’s nuclear programme after a summit in February ended in failure.

North Korea had maintained a freeze in nuclear and ballistic missiles testing in place since 2017, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed out as an important achievement from his engagement with Pyongyang.