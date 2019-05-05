World / Asia

Deserted beaches, empty rooms: Sri Lankan tourism takes a hit after bombings

Net hotel bookings fell 186% on average over the week following the attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday

05 May 2019 - 19:51 Alasdair Pal and A Ananthalakshmi
A police officer stands inside a training camp allegedly linked to Islamist militants, in Kattankudy near Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
A police officer stands inside a training camp allegedly linked to Islamist militants, in Kattankudy near Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, May 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Bentota/Colombo — Sri Lanka’s $4.4bn tourism industry is reeling from cancellations as travellers shun the sun and sand at the Indian Ocean island after multiple suicide bombings that killed over 250 people two weeks ago.

Suspected suicide bombers from little-known Islamic groups in Sri Lanka attacked churches and luxury hotels in the country on Easter Sunday, killing worshippers, tourists and their families. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tourism, which accounts for 5% of the country’s GDP, has suffered as tourists from around the world cancelled hotel and flight bookings fearing more attacks.

“It’s a big blow to the economy, as well as the tourism industry,”  President Maithripala Sirisena said in an interview on Saturday. “For the economy to develop, it’s important tourism returns to where it was before the attacks.”

Net hotel bookings dropped a staggering 186% on average over the week following the attacks compared with the same period in 2018, data from travel consultancy ForwardKeys showed. A decline of more than 100% indicates more cancellations than bookings.

Cancellation rates at hotels across the country averaged 70% as of Saturday, with the capital, Colombo, taking a bigger hit, Sri Lanka Tourism Bureau chair Kishu Gomes said. “Some airlines have also discontinued frequency of flights. Load factor is much lower than it used to be,” Gomes said. “It is a worrying factor for sure.”

Tourism took off in Sri Lanka, which boasts a 1,600km-long coastline, following the end of the decades-long civil war with Tamil separatists in 2009. It was Sri Lanka’s third-largest and fastest-growing source of foreign currency in 2018.

Decisive policy and security measures will be important to revive the industry and support economic growth, the IMF has said.

For now, businesses from luxury hotels to beach shacks are facing mounting losses. In Bentota, one of a string of beach resorts south of Colombo, occupancy rates have plummeted, according to interviews with hotel managers.

Samanmali Collone runs the seven-room Warahena Beach Hotel in Bentota, where rooms cost 10,000 Sri Lankan rupees ($56) a night. Her hotel had previously been fully booked for the day when Reuters visited on Thursday, but all her guests cancelled when news of the bombings on Easter Sunday emerged.

“There are no bookings: this week, next month, even in October, they have all cancelled,” she said, speaking in her deserted beachside restaurant where waiters polished glasses and rearranged tables, but without any sign of any guests arriving.

Collone said if bookings do not pick up soon, she will have to let go some of her 16 staff. “We have had issues before, but this is completely different.”
Reuters

More Sri Lanka church services cancelled over fresh attack fears

Archbishop of Colombo says a reliable foreign source alerted him to possible attacks this weekend
World
3 days ago

Sri Lanka on alert for attacks as archbishop slams poor church security

Security officials warn Islamist militants may be planning more attacks as tourism chief says tourist arrivals are expected to fall 50%
World
6 days ago

Sri Lanka suspends police chief over Easter terror attacks

Pujith Jayasundara had refused to quit to clear the way for a shake-up of the 85,000-strong force, prompting President Maithripala Sirisena to ...
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
North Korean leader oversaw testing of multiple ...
World / Asia
2.
Brunei puts gay sex death penalty on hold after ...
World / Asia
3.
France’s Le Pen courts far right in Hungary and ...
World / Europe
4.
Anti-corruption the top calling card as ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

More Sri Lanka church services cancelled over fresh attack fears

World / Asia

Tears and troops on the streets as Sri Lanka mourns suicide bomb dead

World / Asia

Scared Muslim refugees flee Sri Lankan homes over attack fears

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.