Cyclone Fani death toll in India and Bangladesh rises to 42

New Delhi — The death toll from a cyclone that battered India and Bangladesh rose to 42 on Sunday as emergency teams raced to fix water supplies and roads devastated by the storm.

Twenty-nine of the dead were in eastern India’s Odisha state and 13 in Bangladesh, officials in the two countries said — a fraction of the casualty numbers seen in past cyclones.

Cyclone Fani barrelled into Odisha on Friday, packing winds up to 200km/h before losing intensity as it headed towards Bangladesh.

Twenty-one deaths were reported in the Hindu pilgrimage city of Puri, said Odisha special relief commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.

“We are trying to confirm the identity of the victims but since communication lines have been hit, it is taking time,” Sethi said.

The toll in Bangladesh included six people struck by lightning, disaster management official Golam Mostofa said.

Thousands of trees and cellphone towers were uprooted and roofs were torn off by the storm. Many homes have now gone three days without power.