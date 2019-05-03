World / Asia

US said to return $200m to Malaysia’s 1MDB state fund

03 May 2019 - 12:49 Joe Brock
Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, partly funded by money taken from Malaysia's 1MBD state fund. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Singapore — US authorities this month will return $200m stolen from Malaysia’s state fund 1MDB, including money from a stake in a luxury New York hotel and from a Hollywood movie producer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The US department of justice, in the biggest ever case in its anti-kleptocracy programme, is pursuing billions of dollars it says were misappropriated from 1MDB, a state fund founded by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who defeated Najib in a shock election result last year, is working with at least six countries to recover about $4.5bn it says was stolen from 1MDB.

The tranche of money being returned by the US includes $140m from the sale of a stake in New York’s Park Lane Hotel, after it was given up by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, the two sources said.

Jho Low, the alleged mastermind behind the looting of 1MDB, is wanted by the Malaysian authorities to face criminal charges. Low, whose whereabouts are unknown, has denied wrongdoing.

The sources said the remaining money is the $60m from Red Granite Pictures, co-founded by Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz, which agreed in March 2018 to pay the US government to settle a civil lawsuit over allegations 1MDB money was used to finance the film Wolf of Wall Street.

The US department of justice did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Separately, Singapore police said on Friday that $26m in 1MDB-related funds was in the process of being returned to Malaysia, the latest tranche is $176m in cash and properties seized by the city-state relating to the scandal.

Malaysia recouped a further $126m last month by selling the super-yacht Equanimity, which was bought by Jho Low for $250m with funds allegedly stolen from 1MDB.

Malaysia has also filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs for its role in raising money for 1MDB. The investment bank says it conducted correct due diligence.

Prosecutors in the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn have said a former Goldman Sachs employee has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money.

Reuters

World
World
World
