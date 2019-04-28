Pomp and tradition mark rehearsal for Thai king’s coronation

Bangkok — Military men in colourful hats carried a gilded palanquin through Bangkok’s old quarter on Sunday in a dress rehearsal for the royal procession of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation, a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle marked by pomp and ancient tradition.

The royal coronation of the 66-year-old monarch will run from May 4-6 and is considered the most important event of the year in Thailand.

It is the first in 69 years since his revered late father Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died two years ago, formally took the throne in 1950.

The ceremony’s second day is the royal procession, during which King Vajiralongkorn will be elevated on a palanquin carried by soldiers.

It will leave from the Grand Palace and circle around the historic old quarter, giving the people a chance to pay homage to their new monarch.

Sunday’s rehearsal proved to be a draw for dozens of bystanders curious about the elaborate ritual.

A colourful array of traditional garb was on display — from pointed red hats to puffy golden-yellow helmets — as soldiers carrying embroidered tiered umbrellas marched in lock-step to beating drums.