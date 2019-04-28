Huge Hong Kong protest against China extradition plan

Hong Kong — Tens of thousands of people hit Hong Kong’s streets on Sunday to protest against a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, the crowds swollen by anger over the recent jailing of democracy leaders.

The extradition proposal has already sparked large protests and alarm is mounting within the city’s business and legal communities who fear it will hammer the financial hub’s international appeal and tangle people up in China’s opaque courts.

Sunday’s protest was one of the biggest in the city in recent years.

The demonstration comes just days after four prominent leaders of Hong Kong’s democracy movement were jailed for their role in organising mass pro-democracy protests in 2014 that brought parts of the city to a standstill for months.

Demonstrators on Sunday chanted “Step down, Carrie Lam!” —referring to the city’s pro-Beijing leader, while many held the yellow umbrellas that symbolised the 2014 rallies.

Fanly Leung, an accountant, told AFP it was “heartbreaking” to see the activists jailed earlier this week.

“They are professors, highly knowledgable people contributing to society ... They could have had a comfortable life making money and not suffer like this. It’s not right to jail these good people,” said Leung, 61.

Zoe Yuen, 20, came with her mother who became politically active since the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests.

“At least we have done what we should do and can tell the next generation that although we may not get what we want, at least we have resisted,” the university student told AFP.

Some protesters dressed up as Chinese mainland police officers guarding another demonstrator standing behind a portable red cage.

‘No legalised kidnapping’

One held up a sign that said: “President Xi Jinping, no legalised kidnapping of Hong Kong people to China.”

Police said about 22,000 turned out, their highest estimate since the 2014 protests. Organisers have yet to give their estimates, which are usually far higher.

Hong Kong has a separate legal system through the “one country, two systems” deal struck between Britain and China.

Historically the city has baulked at mainland extraditions because of the opacity of China’s criminal justice system and its liberal use of the death penalty.