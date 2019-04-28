China puts gentler face on Belt and Road and hits back at critics

On Friday, Xi told foreign leaders, including close allies such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, that the initiative must be green and sustainable, adding that the plan would deliver high-quality growth for all.

Meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Xi said Belt and Road was about promoting mutually beneficial, win-win international co-operation, not a “you lose, I win” scheme, according to a read-out from China’s foreign ministry.

“We must explain this point to the world, to win even greater understanding and support,” the ministry paraphrased Xi as saying.

China has been keen to show that Belt and Road is even winning acceptance in western nations, especially after Italy became the first G7 country to sign on, in March. Britain’s finance minister, France’s foreign minister and Germany’s economy minister all made the trek to Beijing for the event.

Those countries reminded China of the need for high standards and transparency. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the summit the success of Belt and Road projects “will depend on our determination to keep our commitments”.

“Commitment to openness, commitment to transparency, commitment to fair competition and, of course, commitment to environmental sustainability as well,” he said.

British chancellor Philip Hammond said that for Belt and Road to be successful it had to deliver “the highest international standards of transparency, of governance, but also of environmental integrity”.

“President Xi made a speech this morning in which he committed China to all of those things and set out his vision for the next stage of Belt and Road and we will be looking very carefully at how that is operationalised,” he said on Friday.

Even Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of another good Chinese friend, Myanmar, said Belt and Road had to take into account realities on the ground.

“The projects must not only be economically feasible but also socially and environmentally responsible and, most importantly, they must win the confidence and support of local communities,” she told the summit.

The 2019summit was more low-key than the first one, two years ago.

Xi did not offer details of any new funding for the initiative, though he did announce deals worth more than $64bn signed during the meeting.

State media also reined back a propaganda offensive that in 2017 featured songs in awkward-sounding English on their social media feeds praising Belt and Road.