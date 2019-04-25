Carlos Ghosn wins bail in Japan but is barred from seeing his wife

Tokyo — Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn emerged from his Tokyo detention centre on Thursday night after accepting bail of $4.5m under strict conditions including restrictions on seeing his wife.

The 65-year-old tycoon faces four charges of financial misconduct ranging from concealing part of his salary from shareholders to syphoning off Nissan funds for his personal use.

His case has captivated Japan and the business community with its multiple twists and turns, as well as shone a spotlight on the Japanese justice system which critics say is overly harsh.

Ghosn exited the Kosuge detention centre in northern Tokyo after spending 21 days answering questions from authorities over allegations he creamed off $5m in Nissan funds for personal ends.

Unlike his previous departure when he was dressed bizarrely in a Japanese workman’s outfit with cap and facemask, Ghosn this time strode confidently out dressed in a dark suit without tie.

Under the conditions of his bail, Ghosn must stay in Japan and must live in a court-appointed residence with cameras to monitor his movements amid fears he might try to destroy evidence.

His lead defence lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said the conditions included an “approval system” to see his wife Carole, whom prosecutors believe has made contact with people involved in the case.

“If the court approves it, she will be able to meet him,” he said.

Ghosn denies all the charges, with a spokesperson for the executive saying on Monday he would “vigorously defend himself against these baseless accusations and fully expects to be vindicated”.

The spokesperson said Ghosn was being detained “under cruel and unjust conditions, in violation of his human rights, in an effort by prosecutors to coerce a confession from him”.

On Monday, he was hit with what experts have described as the most serious charges yet as prosecutors accused him of syphoning off $5m of Nissan cash transferred from the company to a dealership in Oman.

He also faces two charges of deferring $80mof his salary and hiding this in official documents to shareholders, and seeking to shift personal investment losses to the firm during the 2008 financial crisis.

A Nissan spokesperson said that the company’s “internal investigation has uncovered substantial evidence of blatantly unethical conduct”.

“Further discoveries related to Ghosn’s misconduct continue to emerge,” he said.

This was the second time Ghosn has been granted bail after posting $9m in March to win his freedom.

Last time he left the detention centre, he was dressed in a cap, face mask and workman’s uniform in an apparent attempt to evade dozens of journalists from around the world hoping to snap a picture of him. The bizarre stunt was cooked up by one of his lawyers, Takashi Takano, who later apologised for “tainting” the reputation of his client, who usually appears in public in sharp suits.

Ghosn was preparing to hold a much-anticipated news conference to “tell the truth” about his case but he was re-arrested shortly beforehand to face questioning about the alleged $5m embezzlement.

Clearly aware he was about to return to custody, Ghosn pre-recorded a video in which he accused “backstabbing” Nissan executives of a “plot” against him, as they feared closer ties with French partner Renault.