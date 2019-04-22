To survive trade battles, China manufacturers deploy every weapon they can

Ball-bearing maker Cixi Fushi Machinery gave long-term customers a 3%-5% discount, according to representative Jane Wang. But that was not enough, so the company suspended a product line generating $30,000 monthly revenue, she said.

“We will wait for the agreement and then we will see again,” she said. Now, the focus is on its main market, the Middle East.

Some have been able to pass along increased costs.

California-based ACOPower has increased prices about 10%-15% on some of its made-in-China, solar-powered refrigerators, said founder Jeffrey Tang. “We have no choice,” he said. “We must increase the price.”

Tang says his portable fridges cannot be made affordably in other countries. But if there is no trade agreement, and tariffs rise, the equation could change. “Maybe I’ll just ship all the components to Vietnam to do the assembly,” Tang said.

Aufine Tyre rented and filled a warehouse in 2018 in California in anticipation of antidumping duties, which were later imposed. In another move to circumvent tariffs, it will soon open a plant in Thailand to make tyres. Jane Liu, a sales manager, said Aufine plans to send 50 containers a month from Thailand, with 220-240 tyres in each, and later expand.

Some companies at the fair cheered Beijing’s move to trim China’s value-added tax to 13% from 16% at the start of April, and its pledge of tax rebates for exports.

“Things like this give us some protection, or else we would suffer losses,” said Wills Yuan, a salesman at Ningbo Yourlite Import & Export in Shenzhen, which produces LED lights.

Shenzhen Smarteye Digital Electronics, a maker of surveillance cameras, which are not on the US tariff list, was able to drop prices because of the tax break, according to sales manager Simple Yu. “We save a lot on costs, so we can sell at a low price,” he said.

But Smarteye has worries, including increasing rent and labour costs that led it to trim its workforce.

Yu said he is concerned about the trade war’s potential effect on the yuan-dollar exchange rate. “Before it was 6.9 per dollar, now it’s 6.7 per dollar. We worry that it will go to 6.5.”

Electric bike makers have reacted nimbly to European antidumping duties of between 18.8% and 79.3% imposed in January. Many have started assembling some bikes in Europe; Zhejiang Enze Vehicle does so in Poland and Finland.

“We take the battery, frame, and the other parts, package them up separately and send them over to be assembled by partners,” said sales representative Dylan Di.

Anhui Light Industries International, which makes products ranging from plastic protractors for mathematics to movie theatre popcorn cups, says it has lost more than 1-billion yuan ($149.2m) after US President Donald Trump raised import taxes.

Still, company representative Han Geng is optimistic the trade war will get resolved. “It’s not good for America, not good for China,” he said, expressing the view that Trump knows the trade war is hurting business and “he will end it”.

When that day comes, Han said, we will sell to America again. We need to make money. Everybody loves money.”

Reuters