Lawyer seeks bail for Carlos Ghosn after fourth indictment

Tokyo — Japanese prosecutors indicted Carlos Ghosn on Monday on another charge of aggravated breach of trust, the fourth charge against the former Nissan Motor chair.

His lawyers responded immediately with a bail request. Lead layer Junichiro Hironaka said the court would probably rule on this on Tuesday.

The charge came on the day Ghosn’s latest detention period was set to expire. Ghosn had been out on bail when authorities arrested him a fourth time on April 4 on suspicion he enriched himself at a cost of $5m to the carmaker.

“We are confident that we have the evidence to successfully prosecute all four cases,” an official from the prosecutor’s office said at a briefing after the indictment was announced.

Ghosn has denied all four charges, which include understating his income, saying he is the victim of a boardroom coup. He has accused former colleagues of “backstabbing”, describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between Nissan and its top shareholder, France’s Renault.

“Carlos Ghosn is innocent of the latest charges brought against him by the Tokyo prosecutors, aided and abetted by certain Nissan conspirators,” said a Ghosn representative.

The legal saga has exposed tension in the Nissan-Renault alliance forged by Ghosn some two decades ago when the French carmaker invested in Nissan, then on the brink of bankruptcy. The deal gave Renault control over its larger partner.

Nissan is due to reject a management integration proposal from Renault and will instead call for an equal capital relationship, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, citing sources.