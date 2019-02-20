World / Asia

Putin reiterates call for ‘business freedom’ in Russia as US investor languishes in prison

Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm, has been placed in pre-trial detention for fraud but says this follows a shareholders’ dispute

20 February 2019 - 14:56 afp.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin called for fewer criminal proceedings against businesses on Wednesday, days after the arrest of a prominent US investor in Moscow.

“In order to achieve the great tasks our country faces, we need to get rid of everything that limits business freedom,” Putin said in his annual state of the nation address.

He said “honest businesses” should not “constantly feel the risk of criminal or administrative punishment”. A business can fall apart due to probes “launched for unclear reasons”, causing 130 people on average to lose their jobs, Putin said.

Last week, Russia arrested prominent US and French investors on suspicion of fraud. The arrest of the American head of a major investment firm Michael Calvey sent shockwaves through Western business circles. Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm, has been placed in pre-trial detention in a Moscow jail along with several other suspects.

They are accused of defrauding Vostochny Bank of at least 2.5bn rubles ($37.7m). Calvey has denied wrongdoing and blames the case on a shareholder dispute. His arrest took place on the same day Russia hosted leading business people in the Black Sea resort of Sochi for a major economic forum which trumpeted the country’s openness to investment.

Business leaders said they fear the case will deal a severe blow to an investment climate already marred by corruption and the lack of independent courts. It is the latest in a long line of cases in which top business people have been accused of crimes motivated by commercial or political interests, but these have rarely involved foreigners.

Putin regularly notes that businesses should not feel persecuted and suspects in economic cases should not be put in pre-trial jail. He pointed out on Wednesday that he “has already drawn attention to this in my past speeches” but “the situation has not changed much”.

AFP

Russian arrest of US director of Baring Vostok shocks foreign investors

Michael Calvey, US founder of Russia-based Baring Vostok,  and several employees were arrested on suspicion of fraud
World
18 hours ago

Russian bank freezes accounts of Venezuela’s state oil firm

Risk of exposure to US sanctions scares off lender
World
2 days ago

German spy agency probes Russia links to right-wing parties — report

RND group of newspapers reports security sources as saying Moscow sees right-wing parties as possible allies in its attempt to destabilise the West
World
5 days ago

EU backs rules that may stall Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Divided bloc nations agree to tighter regulations after German opposition to the draft rules halts discussions since 2017
World
9 days ago

Most read

1.
Britain strips ISIS teen of citizenship
World / Europe
2.
Three Tory MPs quit party in protest over ...
World / Europe
3.
Ugandan ruling party backs Museveni re-election ...
World / Africa
4.
Putin threatens to target the West with new ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Russian arrest of US director of Baring Vostok shocks foreign investors
World / Europe

Russian bank freezes accounts of Venezuela’s state oil firm
World

FBI officials ‘discussed removing Donald Trump after Comey was fired’
World / Americas

German spy agency probes Russia links to right-wing parties — report
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.