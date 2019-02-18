Chinese firm recalls products suspected of swine fever contamination

Beijing — Major Chinese frozen food producer Sanquan Food said on Monday it has recalled products that may be contaminated with African swine fever, following media reports that some of its dumplings tested positive for the virus.

African swine fever is incurable in pigs but does not harm people. An epidemic of the disease has spread rapidly across China since August 2018, reaching 25 provinces and regions.

Dumplings, which consist of dough wrapped around meat or fish that are then boiled, fried or steamed, are a staple Chinese dish and are also a central meal for the lunar new year holiday.

Sanquan, one of China's top dumpling brands, said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has recalled all products suspected of contamination, specifically citing reports of contamination in three batches of pork dumplings. The company said it is co-operating with local authorities on an investigation into the reports. The company did not confirm or deny the reports in the statement.

Late on Friday, the Communist Party-run Beijing News said dozens of samples of processed pork products sold in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu were found to contain the virus. The positive samples, confirmed by local authorities, according to the report, came from 11 different companies including Sanquan, Kedi Group and Synear. Kedi Group and Synear could not be reached on Monday for comment.