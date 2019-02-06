Australian farmers ponder what is worse: drought or floods?

Townsville — Australian ranchers who struggled to keep their cattle alive during a prolonged drought last year are now battling to save herds from record-breaking floods inundating the northeast of the country, officials said on Wednesday.

Australia’s military has been called in to drop fodder to cattle stranded by floodwaters in Queensland state to stop them from starving, agriculture minister David Littleproud said, with their owners still marooned on their farmsteads.

“This is absolutely heart-breaking for producers who have expended enormous amounts of money and energy keeping their herds alive through the drought, only to see them now devastated by floods,” said Michael Guerin of the farm lobby group AgForce. The losses for farmers from the floods are likely to be in the “hundreds of millions of dollars”, he said.

Swathes of Australia’s eastern inland, including Queensland, have been plagued by a severe and prolonged drought that pushed farmers to breaking point as they struggled to keep their cattle and crops alive. While the late arrival of the monsoon in mid-January initially sparked joy among graziers as it brought much-needed rain to the parched lands, celebrations turned to horror as incessant downpours destroyed herds and washed away properties.