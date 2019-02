Greenpeace cuts staff, shuts two offices after India funding crackdown

New Delhi — Greenpeace has been forced to close two of its regional offices and “considerably” reduce its staff in India because of a government crackdown on allegedly unlawful foreign funding of NGOs.

The organisation has been campaigning on environmental issues in India for nearly two decades but has clashed in recent years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has accused the watchdog of violating the country’s foreign funding laws.

Greenpeace India announced on Saturday that the crackdown had forced it to “shrink in size considerably” and close its offices in the capital New Delhi and the eastern city of Patna.

Nearly 40 employees — one-third of its staff — across India have been asked to leave, a former staff member said on condition of anonymity.

Greenpeace India had its foreign funding blocked in 2015 as part of a nationwide crackdown on charities. Since coming to power in 2014, the Modi government has cancelled the licenses of nearly 15,000 charities to receive money from abroad.

The main Greenpeace office in the southern city of Bangalore was raided by officials in 2018, and nearly a dozen of its bank accounts were frozen over alleged violation of rules. The NGO has denied the allegations, and said it generates donations from within India.