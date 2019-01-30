No regrets, says Indian woman ostracised for defying Hindu temple restrictions

Kochi — Since defying a centuries-old ban on women entering a Hindu temple in southern India, Kanakadurga has been beaten, thrown out of the family home and separated from her two children. Yet she says she has no regrets — and would do it all again.

The 39-year-old civil servant made history this month when she and a female lecturer became the first women in centuries to enter the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court ruled that a ban on women of childbearing age was unconstitutional.

The move sparked violent protests by hardline Hindus in Kerala state and death threats that forced the two women into hiding. When Durga tried to return home, her mother-in-law beat her so severely she ended up in hospital.

“She beat me on my head, pushed me out and shut the doors,” Durga said on Wednesday. “I'm desperately sad that I can’t return to my own home and live with my children. I miss them so badly,” she said of her 12-year-old twin boys.

Durga, who is staying in a government-run shelter, said her family had turned against her “because I have done something different from their way of life and they are facing problems because of me”.

The Sabarimala temple administration has refused to abide by the court ruling and thousands of devotees have blocked attempts by women to visit. They believe the presence of menstruating women, who some Hindus consider impure, would disturb the temple’s chief deity Ayyappan.

Durga said she wanted to challenge the ban because “every believer in God should be able to go to the temple”.

“I also had the strong feeling that women should be given permission to go to Sabarimala,” she said.

She and Bindu Ammini, 40, a law lecturer at Kerala’s Kannur University, entered the temple through a side entrance in the middle of the night on January 2. Since then, some others have claimed they have got into the temple.