French ‘Spiderman’ arrested for scaling Manila skyscraper

Urban free-climber Alain Robert performs latest high-risk ascent up the 47-storey GT Tower without safety equipment

29 January 2019 - 17:17 Agency Staff
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 47-storey GT International Tower in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines January 29, 2019. REUTERS / ELOISA LOPEZ
Manila — French urban free-climber Alain Robert was arrested on Tuesday, police said after he scaled one of Manila’s tallest towers in his latest high-risk ascent.

The 56-year old adventurer, dubbed the French Spiderman, climbed the 47-storey GT Tower without safety equipment, leaving watchers on the ground staring in amazement.

“This is my path, this is my way of living. It is as important to me as eating, sleeping. I need that. It keeps me alive,” he told reporters after completing the climb.

Police were less enthusiastic about the stunt and took him into custody as soon as he reached the ground after the roughly two-hour climb up and down the building.

He is being held on a charge of public disturbance but will post bail on Wednesday, his lawyer Howard Calleja said on Tuesday night.

Robert has scaled more than 100 structures without ropes or other safety equipment, setting a record for “most buildings climbed unassisted” according to the Guinness World Records.

His successes include many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers and iconic buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai — where he used suction devices and a safety rope as it has no hand or footholds.

However, in June 2018 he was foiled when he attempted to ascend a Seoul skyscraper, getting more than halfway up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower before security forced him to abort.

Robert said he first intended to scale the GT Tower on Saturday but changed his mind when he saw building security men armed with guns, normal in the Philippines but not in most of the 70 countries where he said he had climbed.

“I’m just climbing a building. I’m not killing anybody. It’s not a bank robbery,” he said.

“I saw thousands of people inside the buildings. I did brighten their day. They will remember that their whole life.”

Robert has suffered several severe falls while climbing and estimates his accidents have left him 66% disabled. He has been arrested numerous times for his exploits.

He said on Tuesday he wanted to climb in Chile and Panama in the future.

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Mamoudou Gassama: What the ‘Spider-Man’ of Paris did next

The Malian who scaled a Paris building to save a child on meeting Emmanuel Macron, immigration, and his new life in the spotlight
3 days ago

