World / Asia

Rohingya exodus from India to Bangladesh hits 1,300

New Delhi faces sharp criticism for turning members of the persecuted minority over to Myanmar

16 January 2019 - 18:29 Agency Staff
Rohingya refugees stand in a queue to collect relief supplies at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on July 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Rohingya refugees stand in a queue to collect relief supplies at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on July 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh— At least 1,300 Rohingya Muslims have crossed into Bangladesh from India since the start of the year, an official said on Wednesday, as fears of deportation to Myanmar spark an exodus.

New Delhi has faced sharp criticism for turning members of the persecuted minority over to Myanmar in recent weeks, despite the army there being accused of atrocities against the Rohingya.

The UN and rights groups accused India of disregarding international law and returning the Rohingya to possible danger in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

India, which is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention, arrested 230 Rohingya in 2018, the most in years as Hindu hardliners called for the displaced Muslims to be deported en masse.

The round-ups in India, and fear of deportation to Myanmar, have driven even more of the stateless Muslims into Bangladesh, where a million Rohingya live in giant refugee camps in the country’s southeast.

Nayana Bose, a spokesperson  for the Inter Sector Co-ordination Group, which includes UN agencies and other foreign humanitarian organisations, said the pace of new arrivals had escalated since January 3.

“Some 1,300 individuals from 300 families have arrived from India to Bangladesh until today,” she said. The new arrivals were being housed in a UN transit centre.

UNHCR spokesperson Firas Al-Khateeb said the UN refugee agency was “aware of the situation”.

'Illegal immigrants'

Those crossing the border in recent weeks have been detained by police and sent to Cox’s Bazar, a southern district home to the world's largest refugee camps.

About  40,000 Rohingya have been living in India. Police said those who arrived were living in India for years.

Rohingya for decades have faced persecution and pogroms in Myanmar, which refuses to recognise them as citizens and falsely labels them “Bengali” illegal immigrants. They were concentrated in Rakhine state, the epicentre of a brutal Myanmar army offensive in August 2017 that UN investigators described as genocidal in intent.

At least 720,000 Rohingya fled the bloody crackdown and entered Bangladesh to join some 300,000 already living in the camps.

Amnesty International, among other rights groups, has blasted India for forcibly repatriating the Rohingya to Myanmar when persecution in Rakhine is ongoing.

Dozens of Rohingya were also deported from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh last week. They were arrested for illegally using Bangladeshi passports to travel to the kingdom.

AFP

Journalists jailed over Rohingya investigation lose appeal

Options are dwindling for the seven Reuters journalists, with a presidential pardon being a possible, but not probable, way out
World
5 days ago

Rohingya remain in limbo after repatriation plans stall

Elections in Bangladesh mean action will be delayed until 2019, says refugee official
World
1 month ago

Rohingya protesters in Bangladesh march against Myanmar repatriation

Bangladesh has begun preparations to send an initial batch of 2,200 Rohingya back to its neighbour
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rohingya exodus from India to Bangladesh hits ...
World / Asia
2.
One in three Christians in Asia faces ...
World / Asia
3.
ECB warns of Brexit damage to eurozone economy, ...
World / Europe
4.
Chinese firm completes $1.4bn Sri Lanka land ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Journalists jailed over Rohingya investigation lose appeal
World / Asia

Rohingya remain in limbo after repatriation plans stall
World / Asia

Rohingya protesters in Bangladesh march against Myanmar repatriation
World / Middle East

Myanmar defends Aung San Suu Kyi after Amnesty International withdraws top ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.