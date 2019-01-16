World / Asia

Chinese firm completes $1.4bn Sri Lanka land reclamation

16 January 2019 - 18:10 Agency Staff
Chinese ambassador Cheng Xueyuan (right) visits a construction site of a Chinese-funded $1.4bn land reclamation project in Colombo, January 16 2019. Picture: ISHARA KODIKARA/AFP
Colombo— A Chinese state-owned company marked on Wednesday the completion of an ambitious land reclamation adjacent to Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, part of Beijing’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative that has alarmed India and the West.

“Colombo Port City is an important project of the One Belt, One Road initiative in Sri Lanka, which is one of the key countries along the maritime silk route,” China’s ambassador Cheng Xueyuan said at a ceremony.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China always facilitates great importance to Sino-Sri Lanka relations and actively implements the consensus of the leaders of the two countries,” he said.

A general view of Colombo Port City construction site, which is backed by Chinese investment, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 11 2019. Picture: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE visit
The $1.4bn  Colombo Port City was agreed between China and Sri Lanka’s former president Mahinda Rajapakse, one of several projects to raise fears that the strategically important location was falling into Beijing's orbit.

On another, the $1.4bn Hambantota deep-sea port also built by the Chinese, China in December 2017 was given a 99-year lease after Colombo said it was unable to keep up with servicing loans made by Beijing to pay for it.

China's 99-year lease

The nearby Hambantota airport also funded by China and built in Rajapaske’s constituency in the middle of two wildlife sanctuaries has turned into a white elephant, with no scheduled flights.

Two-thirds of the new 269ha reclamation project which is envisaged as the site of a new financial district and has worried environmentalists, goes to China on a 99-year lease.

Patali Champika, the minister in charge of the project, said however that the reclaimed area would not be a threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty or undermine the security of regional power India.

The port of Colombo is a key hub for Indian import-export cargo and the new real estate is situated at the entrance.

China has also emerged a key political and financial backer of Sri Lanka, dislodging Japan which used to be the biggest funder of infrastructure such as ports in the island nation.

Finance ministry officials said the Bank of China had offered Colombo a $1.0bn  loan to shore up its foreign reserves amid an exodus of foreign capital from Sri Lanka’s bond and equity markets.

The Chinese funding becomes crucial at a time when three international credit rating agencies downgraded Sri Lanka after a political crisis in late 2018.

AFP

 

Sri Lanka signs port deals with China amid political upheaval

Debt-saddled island has long been a target of Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure scheme
1 month ago

Sri Lanka asks IMF to revive $1.5bn bailout frozen in 2018

Country plunged into a political crisis after the president sacked the prime minister who was later reinstated after weeks of unrest
3 hours ago

For Africa, China's Belt and Road policy is both a challenge and an opportunity

Chinese engagement with Africa need not be ‘debt-trap democracy’ if good governance and transparency are insisted on, writes Ricardo Reboredo
28 days ago

China's One Belt, One Road may be a dead end for African countries

Debt financing is commonly tied to the use of labour from China, there is little transparency about loan conditions and money is flowing into ...
1 month ago

IMF sees the upside of China's massive Belt and Road project

As part of the project China has dispersed tens of billions of dollars in loans, often to highly indebted countries
3 months ago

