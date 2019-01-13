Hindus gather in India for world’s largest religious festival

Prayagraj — Hindu devotees began gathering on Sunday in northern India for the world’s largest religious festival, with millions of pilgrims travelling to bathe in holy rivers for the spectacular Kumbh Mela.

State authorities in Uttar Pradesh are expecting 12-million visitors to descend on Allahabad for the centuries-old festival, which officially begins on Tuesday and continues until early March.

The ancient city rises alongside the banks of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, and the meeting point of the three is considered highly sacred in Hinduism.