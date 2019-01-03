World / Asia

China ‘lifts mysterious veil’ by landing probe on dark side of the moon

The achievement ‘opens a new chapter in human lunar exploration’, says Chinese state media

03 January 2019 - 09:12 Michael Martina
China's first moon rover, Yutu, or Jade Rabbit, moves onto the lunar surface in this still image taken from video provided by China Central Television (CCTV) on Sunday.
Image: REUTERS/CCTV

Beijing — A Chinese space probe successfully touched down on the far side of the moon on Thursday, state media said, hailing it as a historic first landing there on a mission seen as an important step for China’s space programme. 

Chinese state television said the Chang’e-4 lunar probe, launched in December, made the “soft landing” at 02.26am GMT and transmitted the first-ever “close range” image of the dark side of the moon.

The moon is tidally locked to Earth, rotating at the same rate that it orbits our planet, so the far side — or the “dark side” — is never visible from Earth. Previous spacecraft have seen the far side of the moon but none has landed on it.

The landing “lifted the mysterious veil” from the far side of the moon and “opened a new chapter in human lunar exploration”, the broadcaster said.

The probe, which includes a lander and a rover, touched down at a preselected landing area, the official Xinhua news agency said, after it had entered the moon’s orbit in mid-December.

Xinhua posted a wide-angle colour picture of a crater from the moon’s surface to its official microblog.

The tasks of the Chang’e-4 include astronomical observation, surveying the moon’s terrain, landform and mineral composition, and measuring the neutron radiation and neutral atoms to study the environment on the far side of the moon, the China National Space Administration has said.

China aims to catch up with Russia and the US to become a major space power by 2030. It is planning to launch construction of its own manned space station in 2020.

However, while China has insisted its ambitions are purely peaceful, the US defence department has accused it of pursuing activities aimed at preventing other nations from using space-based assets during a crisis.

Apart from its civilian ambitions, Beijing has tested anti-satellite missiles and the US Congress has banned Nasa from bilateral co-operation with its Chinese counterpart due to security concerns.

The US is so far the only country to have landed humans on the moon. President Donald Trump said in 2017 he wants to return astronauts to the lunar surface and establish a foundation there for an eventual mission to Mars.

China said in 2017 it was making preparations to send a person to the moon.

In 2003, it became the third country to put a man in space with its own rocket after the former Soviet Union and the US, and in 2013 completed its first lunar “soft landing”. 

Reuters

Cheers as Nasa’s New Horizons reaches furthest world explored by humans

The space probe is on a landmark mission to the solar system’s edge
Nasa spaceship zooms towards furthest world ever photographed

Scientists are hoping to capture images of Ultima Thule, which is nestled in a dark region of space that was only discovered in the 1990s
NASA spacecraft hurtles toward historic New Year's flyby

The unmanned spaceship, New Horizons is hurtling toward a flyby of the most distant planetary object ever studied, Ultima Thule
Soyuz arrives at ISS on first manned mission since October failure

The US, Russian and Canadian astronauts successfully docked at the space station to begin their six-and-a-half month mission
