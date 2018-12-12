New chief of India’s central bank vows to uphold its independence

India’s new central bank chief has pledged to uphold the independence of the institution after his predecessor suddenly quit following a row over alleged government interference.

But Shaktikanta Das, seen as an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told his first media conference as governor that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would regularly hold consultations with the government.

“I will uphold the autonomy, integrity and credibility of the Reserve Bank of India as an institution,” the 63-year-old told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He added that the government was not just a stakeholder but runs the economy, so there has to be “free, fair, objective and very frank discussions” between it and the RBI.

“I would like to believe that all issues, however contentious, can be resolved through discussions,” he said.

Das was appointed the bank’s boss on Tuesday, a day after Urjit Patel resigned following months of tensions with Modi’s administration over attempts to influence policy.