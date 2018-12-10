India’s central bank chief quits amid bitter policy spat with Modi’s government

New Delhi — The head of India’s central bank announced his resignation on Monday following a public spat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration about alleged government interference.

Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel cited “personal reasons” for his decision, but media reports have said that he was annoyed by repeated government efforts to influence central bank policy.

His short statement made no mention of the rift, highlighting only what he called the RBI’s “considerable accomplishments in recent years”.

Indian business dailies had reported in October and November that Modi’s government has invoked never-before-used powers to send at least three letters to Patel seeking to impact the central bank’s decision-making.