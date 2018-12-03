Australia moves to stop revolving door for prime ministers

Sydney — Australia's prime minister on Monday moved to end a series of rolling leadership coups that have battered his party's reputation and left it hobbled ahead of the 2019 elections.

Hastily announced by Scott Morrison at an occasionally boisterous late-night press conference, the new Liberal Party rule makes it much harder to oust a sitting leader.

"This has been the great anguish for the Australian people as they've seen this happen in both the Labor Party and the Liberal Party," Morrison told reporters in Canberra of the revolving door of prime ministers.

"They're sick of it and we're sick of it and it has to stop, and that's why we've put this rule in place."

The new rule, decided at a snap Liberals meeting in the capital, will apply to a Liberal leader after he or she has won an election.

It raises the bar for any ousting, with the agreement of two-thirds of Liberal Party members from both houses of parliament now required for a Liberal prime minister to be removed. It means that if Morrison wins national elections expected to be called by mid-May, it would be much harder to dislodge him from power.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was ousted in August in a simple party majority, with Morrison replacing him after seeing off another challenger for the top job, home affairs minister Peter Dutton.