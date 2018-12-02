Trump says next meeting with North Korea’s Kim in early 2019

Washington — US President Donald Trump says he hopes to organise a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in early 2019, perhaps as soon as January or February.

Trump told reporters that "three sites" were in consideration for the meeting, a follow-up to their historic summit in Singapore in June.

"I think we're going to do one fairly (soon), you know, into January, February, I think," said Trump, while flying home from Buenos Aires where he attended the Group of 20 summit. "We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship."

In the Argentinian capital, Trump held separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday that primarily focused on trade, but the US leader said Xi had agreed to work with him "100%" on North Korea.

In June, Trump and Kim opened up a face-to-face dialogue after months of trading military threats and pointed barbs.