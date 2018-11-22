Russia’s military intelligence agency chief dies

Moscow — Russia’s military intelligence chief who oversaw a series of notorious operations abroad has died after a long illness, with Moscow praising him on Thursday as a “great man” and a patriot.

Igor Korobov, 62, had headed the defence ministry’s intelligence directorate (GRU) since 2016 and was the target of US sanctions. Under his tenure, the GRU has become a byword for Russian meddling in western affairs.

The ministry said he died on Wednesday after a “long and serious illness”, with analysts suggesting it was cancer.

Korobov’s 57-year-old first deputy, vice-admiral Igor Kostyukov, has been appointed acting GRU chief and is likely to become his successor, state news agency Tass said, citing a military source.

President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences, said his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding the two “had been in constant dialogue”.

“The dear memory of this great man, a faithful Russian son and a patriot of the Motherland … will remain forever in our hearts,” the defence ministry said.

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of the SVR foreign intelligence agency, a GRU rival, praised Korobov as a “true comrade-in-arms”.

The West has accused the ultrasecretive agency of carrying out attacks on foreign soil, including the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a Soviet-designed nerve agent in Britain in March.

Washington has said the GRU was directly involved in interfering in the 2016 US election through “cyber-enabled activities”, while the Netherlands has said it thwarted a GRU cyberattack on the global chemical weapons watchdog. Russia has denied the charges.

Korobov did not participate in a gala marking the centenary of the service in early November when Putin heaped praise on the GRU.

Korobov’s first deputy, Kostyukov, who is thought to be in charge of Russia’s Syria operations at the GRU, reportedly presided over the ceremony.

“If he is appointed, then he will be the first naval seaman in the history of the GRU to become a military intelligence chief,” Tass quoted its source as saying.

Korobov, who joined military intelligence in 1985, received the Hero of Russia decoration for his service.

Military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer described him as an “intellectual” who spoke several foreign languages.

He was hard pressed to say whether Korobov’s successor will usher in any changes, noting the agency’s policies are shaped by chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov, defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Putin.

“It looks like there are not any major changes on the horizon,” he said.

Korobov’s predecessor, Igor Sergun, died unexpectedly in January 2016. Some reports read he was killed in Lebanon while on a mission.

Many analysts have derided the GRU for a series of recent blunders, including the attack on the Skripals in Salisbury that also killed a British woman and poisoned her partner.

London identified the suspected attackers as GRU agents. After Putin publicly urged them to appear on television in September, they told state-funded RT channel they travelled to the English city as tourists to admire its famous cathedral.

The same month an apparently ailing Korobov was reportedly summoned by Putin for a dressing down and felt unwell afterwards.

‘Professionalism and bravery’

But at the November gala, Putin praised the agency’s “unique capabilities”, saying Russian military spies helped turn around the war in Syria. “I am sure of your professionalism, personal bravery and decisiveness,” he told the GRU staff.

The GRU is one of Moscow’s three spy agencies, with the SVR and the FSB security service. Established in 1918, the GRU was considered a rival to the KGB in the Soviet era.

It has an extensive spy network abroad and its highly trained “spetsnaz” special forces have fought in various conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Chechnya. It is also believed to be active in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Its structure, staff numbers and finances are a state secret. Its emblem is a black bat flying above a globe.

AFP