Xi visits Philippines as Duterte is pressed to take a tougher line with China

Duterte said there was “a deepening trust and confidence” between them. He and Xi had discussed increasing trade and investment and China’s involvement in his signature $180bn “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure programme.

“With mutual respect, sincerity and adherence to sovereign equality, I will continue to work closely with President Xi,” he said.

However, of the 38 Philippine projects earmarked for Chinese involvement two years ago, only four were among the commitments made on Tuesday.

One was approval for a Chinese loan for building a $232.5m dam, another a hiring of a consultancy for a rail plan. The other two were to start feasibility studies on an inter-island bridge, and a highway in Duterte’s home province.

Xi said he and Duterte would elevate their relationship to one of “comprehensive strategic co-operation”. They had many common interests in the South China Sea and would continue to “manage contentious issues”.

Duterte’s management of those issues has frustrated nationalists, who say he has been submissive in refusing to criticise China’s military build-up or asking for its compliance with a 2016 arbitration award that invalidated its claim to almost the entire waterway.

Though public opinion is largely supportive of Duterte’s presidency, surveys show reservations about his China policy and his personal dislike of the US.

A Social Weather Stations poll of 1,200 Filipinos released on the eve of Xi’s visit showed 84% felt it was wrong not to oppose China’s militarisation of its artificial islands in the South China Sea.

It also showed trust in the US remained “very good”, but China was considered “poor”.

Asked about that survey, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte’s strategy was to avoid a conflict while reaping the rewards of improved business.

“They are not aware of the real geopolitics in the region. The president is a very cautious diplomat,” Panelo told news channel ANC.

“Rather than provoke, he’d rather talk with them and get some trade relations that will benefit this country.”

In comments before the two leaders met, Panelo accepted the slow pace of China delivering on its investment pledges, but said he expected Duterte to be brave enough “to exert pressure” on Xi.

“Knowing the man, he’ll do that, he’s that kind of person,” Panelo said.

Duterte has heaped praise on Xi for his economic support, but some analysts say he is being exploited.

Other Philippines experts say delays in securing Chinese credit could be a blessing given the potential debt burden, echoing a warning delivered by US vice-president Mike Pence.

