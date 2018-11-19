Dozens arrested at Indian temple battleground

Indian police arrested 68 people taking part in protests around a flashpoint Hindu temple, after a plea to the country’s supreme court on Monday for more time to follow an order to let women enter.

The Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala has become a battleground between Hindu radicals and gender activists. Tens of thousands of pilgrims have thronged to the hilltop shrine since it reopened on Friday amid unprecedented security.

“We arrested 68 devotees after overnight protests around Sabarimala,” said VN Saji, assistant commissioner of Kerala police.

The region has been tense with Hindu organisations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposing a court order to let women into the temple. There have been several protests and strikes.

Many pilgrims going to Sabarimala have complained about restrictions on their movement during the new clampdown.

The Kerala government sent thousands of police to the region fearing a repeat of October’s pitched battles around the temple when the temple reopened after the supreme court ordered the lifting of a longstanding ban on females aged 10 to 50.

Police said many of those arrested on Sunday had been protesting against a ban on spending the night on the hilltop around the temple. Devotees, many shirtless in line with the tradition followed by pilgrims, chanted mantras as they faced off with police.

“What the police have done is wrong. I am here with other locals to protest against the arrest of devotees,” said demonstator Raghunathan Nair. He was one of more than 100 people who protested outside a police camp, where all the arrested devotees were being held before their court hearing.

Dozens of women took part in protests, chanting mantras and slogans. About 700 women have registered to pray at the temple in coming weeks, but none has yet made it to the hilltop. Protesters stopped a leading woman activist from leaving the state’s main airport to get to Sabarimala.

The board managing Sabarimala temple approached the supreme court on Monday to lodge a plea for more time to admit women, citing lack of infrastructure.

No date has yet been given for the court to hear the case to delay its ruling. In January, the country’s highest court will also hear challenges to its decision to lift the ban on women.

AFP