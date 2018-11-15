World / Asia

Russia and Japan to step up talks to end World War 2

The two countries have not yet signed a peace treaty because of a dispute over the Kiral islands

15 November 2018 - 17:02 Agency Saff
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during their bilateral meeting in Singapore on November 14 2018. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ MIKHAIL SVETLOV
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) during their bilateral meeting in Singapore on November 14 2018. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ MIKHAIL SVETLOV

Russia and Japan have agreed to accelerate talks to formally end World War 2 hostilities, using a Soviet-era peace declaration as their starting point and throwing into doubt the fate of four disputed islands.

The two countries are still technically at war, with neither side historically prepared to budge on a row over the ownership of the islands seized by Russia in the closing days of the conflict.

President Vladimir Putin first suggested the two countries sign a peace treaty “without any preconditions” in September but this was coolly received in Japan.

Diplomatic efforts have accelerated in recent months, however, and after talks in Singapore on Wednesday between Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, progress was announced.

Putin said Russia had “resumed dialogue with our Japanese partners on the basis of the 1956 declaration, exactly what our Japanese partners asked us to do. “We are ready to work with them.”

Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson Takeshi Osuga confirmed both sides had agreed to push ahead with talks. “Both leaders agreed to accelerate the negotiation of a peace treaty on the basis of the Japan USSR joint declaration of 1956,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The 1956 declaration restored diplomatic ties but Tokyo and Russia stopped short of signing a formal peace treaty due to the territorial row.

At the time, Russia offered to give Japan the two smallest islands in the strategically located Kuril chain, occupied by Soviet troops at the end of the war in 1945, in exchange for agreeing to a treaty and Moscow keeping the bigger islands. But this idea was rejected by Japan, which still claims the entire chain.

Some Japanese media interpreted Thursday’s announcement as a shift in Tokyo’s historical position, meaning that Abe might ultimately be willing to give up some territory in exchange for reaching a deal.

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga hailed the news as “extremely significant”. “The government has always kept a policy direction of staying flexible … There is no change to this point.”

Historically, Japan insists the islands, which were once inhabited by the Ainu indigenous people, have never belonged to anyone else. Russia considers them spoils of war as agreed between then US president Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1945.

Strategically, control of the islands gives Russia year-round access to the Pacific Ocean for its Pacific fleet of warships and submarines based in Vladivostok, as the surrounding water does not freeze in winter.

AFP

THE FT COLUMN: Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and the ghosts of 1918

A hard-edged form of internationalism has governed US foreign policy for many decades. Only with the arrival of Donald Trump has the US reverted to ...
Opinion
9 days ago

Iran vows to bypass US sanctions

A defiant Iran says it will bypass US sanctions that took effect on Monday targeting the Islamic republic’s oil and financial sectors
World
10 days ago

Japan takes South Korea to WTO over financial support for shipbuilders

Japan has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to contest what it says is illegal financial support given by South Korea to ...
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
This place is the pits: China opens luxury hotel ...
World / Asia
2.
Gabon court amends constitution to accommodate ...
World / Africa
3.
US envoy warns EU banks and companies against ...
World
4.
UK signals plan to leave EU emissions trading ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.