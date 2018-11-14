'Substantial progress' made on massive China trade deal that excludes US

Substantial progress had been made on hammering out a China-backed trade deal, Singapore’s leader said on Wednesday, driving ahead the world’s largest commercial pact from which the US is excluded.

World leaders gathered in Singapore this week for a summit where a massive Beijing-backed agreement covering half the world’s population dominated discussions.

Diplomats have been trying to nail down details as Beijing entices its neighbours to join a commercial alliance seen as an antidote to President Donald Trump’s “America First” protectionist trade policy.

The US has imposed tariffs on roughly half of its imports from China, prompting Beijing to retaliate with its own levies.

Beijing’s leaders have recast themselves as defenders of global commerce, sidelining the US under Trump.

China, Japan and India are among 16 Asia-Pacific countries negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

“Substantial progress has been made this year to advance the RCEP negotiations,” Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday. He said talks were “at the final stage”.

"With the strong momentum generated this year, I am pleased to note that the RCEP negotiations are poised for conclusion in 2019,” he added.

But he cautioned any further delays could risk “losing credibility” for a deal that has taken six years to negotiate.

Trump absent

This week’s meetings are the biggest in a series of annual gatherings organised by regional bloc the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), and are attended by 20 leaders.

RCEP was given extra impetus after Trump pulled the US out of the rival Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in early 2017. That deal was spearheaded by his predecessor Barack Obama and aimed to bind fast-growing Asian powers into a US-backed order to counter China.

The TPP is still alive even without Washington, and will come into effect in December. But RCEP, if realised, will be the world’s biggest trade deal. However, the Beijing-backed pact is much less ambitious than the TPP in areas such as employment and environmental protection.

Beijing had hoped to have the meat of the deal done by the end of 2018, but the timetable slipped to 2019. Still that has not stopped Chinese leaders basking in the progress already made.

During a meeting with Southeast Asia leaders, Chinese Pime Minister Li Keqiang said he was hopeful talks would “break through the ceiling” and take regional trade “to new heights”.

Trump is not at the Singapore summit, nor will he attend a gathering of world leaders in Papua New Guinea at the end of the week, having sent Vice-President Mike Pence in his place.

US national security adviser John Bolton, however, told reporters in Singapore that the president’s no-show should not be seen as a lack of commitment towards the region.

He blamed a “schedule crunch” after a frenetic few weeks that included the midterm elections, attending the World War I armistice commemorations in France and preparing for the G20 in Argentina later in November .

There are still major sticking points in RCEP talks, with regional rival India nervous about giving Chinese companies greater access to its markets, and wealthier nations wanting to see more progress on labour reform.

Disagreements on intellectual property rights, goods tariffs and financial services are also on a long list of issues that still need to be concluded. Also, the spectre of possible leadership changes with general elections early in 2019 — India, Thailand and Indonesia — also complicating the timeline for a deal.