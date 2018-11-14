World / Asia

Air in California after fires still better quality than air in Beijing

Beijing’s air quality was at its worst level in a year-and-a-half on Wednesday, with some areas of Hebei Province and Beijing experiencing visibility of less than 50m

A man wearing a mask walks in the CBD after a yellow alert was issued for smog, in Beijing, China, on November 14 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JASON LEE
Beijing— Beijing’s air quality deteriorated to its worst in a year-and-a-half on Wednesday, with authorities forecasting it would be at least another day before conditions improve.

Levels of the most-hazardous, tiny particulate matter — known as PM 2.5, which can lodge deep in a person’s lungs — soared to 288 as of noon in the Chinese capital, according to data published by the US Embassy in Beijing. That’s 11 times higher than the level the World Health Organisation says is the average level of healthy exposure in a 24-hour period.

It’s also higher than PM 2.5 levels recorded in several Californian cities where the air has been affected by local wildfires. The reading was 161 in Napa Valley, 188 in Sacramento and 164 in San Francisco as of 11am Beijing time, the US government’s AirNow website showed.

Beijing’s pollution levels, though high on Wednesday, are also significantly below heights reached earlier in the decade. The gauge reached 761 on March 22 2010, before a government campaign to curb pollution by cutting down on the use of coal and fuel oil. Officials are particularly focused on improving air quality in the winter heating season, which runs from November to the end of March, when energy demand is at its peak.

Many residents of the Chinese capital responded by posting pictures to social media with the tag “gone are the buildings”, a practice that’s spread as the air worsens during the winter. Some areas of Hebei Province and Beijing experienced visibility of less than 50m.

“The only motivation to go to work this morning is that my office has a much better ventilation system and hundreds of air purifiers to ensure the air quality is better than at home,” quipped one person on social media.

