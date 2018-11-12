Indonesia urges more training for pilots after Lion Air crash

Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia’s transportation safety committee of crash investigators (KNKT), said on Monday that Indonesian regulators would tighten training requirements as a result of the findings of the investigation so far.

“We know because this incident happened, we know we need additional training,” Tjahjono said.

The comments focus attention on the contents of aircraft manuals and a conversion course allowing pilots of the previous generation of Boeing jet, the 737NG, to upgrade to the MAX. The manual had not covered how to handle a situation such as the one that occurred in the crash, Soerjanto told reporters.

Lion Air officials said on Monday that they had followed a training regime approved by both US and European regulators.

The approved training was restricted to three hours of computer-based training and a familiarisation flight, Lion Air Training Centre GM Dibyo Soesilo said during a media tour of the centre on Monday.

The October 29 crash was the first accident involving the 737 MAX, an updated version of Boeing’s workhorse narrowbody jet that entered service in 2017.

Information recovered from the jet’s flight data recorder last week led the US Federal Aviation Administration to issue an emergency airworthiness directive urging airlines to update their flight manuals.

The directive warned pilots that a computer on the Boeing 737 MAX could lead to the plane being forced to descend sharply for up to 10 seconds even in manual flight, leading to potential difficulties in controlling the plane.

Cockpit voice recorder

Pilots could stop this automated response by pressing two buttons if the system behaved unexpectedly, but questions have been raised about how well prepared they were for such an automatic reaction and how much time they had to respond.

Boeing did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the training programme.

Last week it said the fix for this type of event — known as a “runaway stabiliser” — was covered by existing procedures.

Even though this problem was — according to investigators — not covered in the operating manual, pilots did have access to a checklist designed to turn off errant systems when the plane started nosing downwards at the wrong time, said Soejono, a Lion Air instructor who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Experts say investigators will be examining whether the crew examined this checklist and if so whether they had time to cut off the automated nose-down system while flying at a relatively low altitude of 1,524m. Pilots on a previous flight are reported to have overcome a similar sensor problem.

To answer that question fully, investigators may need access to cockpit voice recordings thought to be hidden in the seabed.

A search for the jet’s missing cockpit voice recorder is continuing and could provide important information about human factors relating to the crash, Soerjanto said.

Reuters