China postpones lifting ban for rhino and tiger products

China appeared to backtrack on a controversial decision to lift a ban on trading tiger bones and rhinoceros horns, saying it has been postponed, state media reported on Monday.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, unexpectedly announced last month that it would allow the sale of rhino and tiger products under “special circumstances”, a move conservationists likened to signing a death warrant for the endangered species.

Permitted uses included scientific research, sales of cultural relics and “medical research or in healing”.

But in an interview transcript published by the official Xinhua news agency, a senior State Council official said the new rules have been put on hold.

“The issuance of the detailed regulations for implementation has been postponed after study,” said executive deputy secretary-general Ding Xuedong.

“The ‘three strict bans’ will continue to be enforced,” he added, referring to the trade, transport and use of rhino and tiger byproducts.

Ding said authorities will continue their crackdown on the illegal trade of rhino and tiger parts, vowing that illegal acts will be “dealt with severely”.