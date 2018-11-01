Black box recovered from Indonesia’s crashed Lion Air Boeing

Jakarta — One black box from the crashed Lion Air jet has been recovered, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said on Thursday.

The recovered flight recorder could be critical to establishing why the brand new plane fell out of the sky.

Black-box devices record information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, as well as flight crew conversations, and could hold vital clues to the cause of the deadly accident.

“We found one of the black boxes,” Soerjanto Tjahjono said. It was not clear whether it was the flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder.

The Boeing-737 MAX 8, which went into service just a few months ago, plunged into the Java Sea off Indonesia’s northern coast on Monday, killing 189 people, just 12 minutes after taking off from the capital Jakarta for Pangkal Pinang city.

The single-aisle Boeing plane is one of the world’s newest and most advanced commercial passenger jets.

“Data from the plane — the engine, all the instruments — are recorded there,” said aviation analyst Dudi Sudibyo.

“If there is an anomaly, some technical problem, it is recorded there too.”