No survivors expected after Lion Air crash with 189 people aboard

All 189 passengers and crew aboard a crashed Indonesian Lion Air jet are likely to have died in the accident, rescue officials said Monday, as they announced they had found human remains and would continue the grim search through the night.

The Boeing-737 MAX, which went into service just months ago, vanished from radar 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta, plunging into the Java Sea moments after it had asked to return to the Indonesian capital.

Websites that display flight data showed the plane speeding up as it suddenly lost altitude in the minutes before it disappeared, with authorities saying witnesses saw the jet plunge into the water.

"My prediction is that nobody survived because the victims that we found, their bodies were no longer intact and it's been hours so it is likely 189 people have died," search and rescue agency operational director Bambang Suryo Aji told reporters.

About 40 divers are part of about 150 personnel at the scene, authorities said, with the plane wreckage 30m-40m deep in the water.

Earlier, video footage apparently filmed at the scene of the crash showed a slick of fuel on the surface of the water and pictures showed what appeared to be an emergency slide and bits of wreckage bearing Lion Air's logo.

The carrier acknowledged that the jet had previously been grounded for unspecified repairs.

"It's a really mystery what could have happened," said Greg Waldron, Asia managing editor of industry publication Flightglobal.

"Hopefully they will be able to locate the [cockpit] voice data recorders."

The plane had been en route to Pangkal Pinang city, a jumping off point for beach-and-sun seeking tourists on nearby Belitung island, when it dropped out of contact at aboutd 6.30am local time (11.30pm GMT).