World / Asia

India and Japan draw closer as leaders tighten economic and military ties

India and Japan also sign a $75bn bilateral currency swap agreement, adding to confidence-building measures

29 October 2018 - 20:44 Agency Staff
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe wrap up a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KIYOSHI OTA
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe wrap up a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KIYOSHI OTA

Tokyo — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to seek closer economic and military ties on Monday as the Japanese leader extended a diplomatic charm offensive that last week took him to India’s regional rival, China.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said they would begin regular talks between their foreign and defence ministers and committed to extending cooperation in areas ranging from agriculture and digital technology to investment in Indian rail projects and infrastructure.

Abe and Modi also said they would conclude a $75bn bilateral currency swap agreement and welcomed an agreement to deepen cooperation between their two navies.

“A strong India benefits Japan and a strong Japan benefits India,” Abe told reporters after he and Modi signed the statement.

The talks in Tokyo on Monday followed separate talks on regional issues between the two men the day before at Abe’s vacation home near Mount Fuji, the first time he has invited a foreign leader to his private lodge.

India and Japan have drawn closer as China’s power in Asia has grown. Tokyo is worried about Chinese activity in the Western Pacific. Delhi wants to keep Beijing influence out of the Indian Ocean.

In 2015, Japan’s Maritime Defence Force became a regular participant in an annual naval exercise, known as Malabar, that the United States and India began in 1992.

Delhi and Tokyo this month began talks on a military logistics pact, known as a Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA). It would allow Japan to refuel and resupply its ships at Indian naval bases on the Andaman and Nicobar islands near the Malacca Straits, a maritime choke point through which seaborne trade passes on route to ports in China, Japan and elsewhere.

Japan may also supply the Indian navy with amphibious US-2 aircraft, although the two countries have yet to conclude a deal after five years of negotiations.

Yet as co-operation between Japan and India grows, Abe is also seeking to improve ties with China.

Abe last week visited Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in a bid to ease tensions and forge economic co-operation.

India and Japan signed a $75bn bilateral currency swap agreement on Monday, India said, adding the measure was aimed at improving confidence in the foreign exchange and capital markets.

New Delhi said the value of the deal was 50% higher than the last currency swap between the two countries, signed in 2014 and effective  until December 2015.

China and Japan on Friday signed a broad range of agreements including a $30bn currency swap pact, amid rising trade tensions with Washington.

Reuters

Japan’s Shinzo Abe visits China to build up friendship

Abe’s visit is part of a painstaking courtship aimed at winning over its powerful neighbour after a disastrous falling-out in 2012
World
3 days ago

Japan's prime minister announces sales tax hike from 8% to 10%

The extra revenue will pay for healthcare costs for the country's ageing population, but there are fears that higher taxes will hit consumer spending ...
World
14 days ago

Shinzo Abe wins re-election easily, despite sluggish economy and a weak yen

The win will realise Abe's dream of becoming Japan's longest-serving premier
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Turks call for speedy inquiry to reveal ‘whole ...
World / Middle East
2.
India and Japan draw closer as leaders tighten ...
World / Asia
3.
Israeli minister’s UAE visit adds impetus to ...
World / Middle East
4.
Confident Americans spend and earn more but save ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Japan’s Shinzo Abe visits China to build up friendship
World / Asia

Shinzo Abe wins re-election easily, despite sluggish economy and a weak yen
World / Asia

Japanese submarine in South China Sea military exercise
World / Asia

Japan’s statement on cellphone operators wipes ¥1-trillion off three biggiest ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.