FALLOUT FROM COURT RULING

Hindu hardliners bar women from holy temple

19 October 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Policemen escort members of the Hindu groups to prevent them from attacking women entering Sabarimala temple for the first time in centuries, in the southern state of Kerala, India, October 18 2018. Picture: REUTERS
 Sabarimala — Hindu hardliners blocked intersections, threatened drivers, threw stones at buses and ordered a 12-hour strike on Thursday to successfully bar women from one of India’s holiest temples for a second day.

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in the southern state of Kerala was meant to allow women of all ages — and not just those under 10 and over 50 as before — from Wednesday following an order by India’s highest court in September.

But hundreds of traditionalists defied the order, blocking the path and harassing any woman attempting to make it to the hilltop site.

Angry young men smashed the car windows of female TV reporters and threatened others. One such reporter was kicked.

Local Hindu groups had previously declared a 12-hour shutdown of businesses in the area, telling taxi drivers their vehicles would be attacked if they took anyone towards the temple.

Shops, businesses and schools in the area were shut.

The situation at the actual temple was festive, meanwhile, with thousands of people queuing to enter.

State authorities insisted that they would ensure access, but despite the Supreme Court’s order to allow them in, none of the few women present on Thursday were between 10 and 50 years old, of menstrual age, as the court put it.

The restriction reflects an old but still prevalent belief that menstruating women are impure, and the fact that the deity Ayyappa was reputed to have been celibate.

AFP

