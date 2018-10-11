World / Asia

ISLAMAPHOBIA

Training centres in China ‘curb’ extremism

11 October 2018 - 05:06 Philip Wen, Christian Shepherd and David Stanway
Paramilitary police officers take part in a gathering to mobilise security operations in Xinjiang. Picture: REUTERS
Paramilitary police officers take part in a gathering to mobilise security operations in Xinjiang. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China’s far-western Xinjiang region has inserted new clauses into its anti-extremism laws that prescribe the use of "vocational training centres" to "educate and transform" those influenced by extremist ideology.

Reports of mass detentions and strict surveillance of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims have sparked a growing international outcry, prompting the US to consider sanctions against officials and firms linked to allegations of human rights abuses.

Chinese officials have denied enforcing arbitrary detention and political re-education in a network of secret camps, saying instead that some citizens guilty of minor offences are sent to vocational centres for future employment opportunities.

China says Xinjiang faces a serious threat from Islamist militants and separatists and has rejected all accusations of mistreatment in an area where hundreds have been killed in recent years in unrest between Uyghurs and members of the Han Chinese majority.

The three new clauses are the first time the regulations, which first came into effect in April 2017, refer to vocational training centres.

"Governments above the county level can set up education and transformation organisations and supervising departments such as vocational training centres, to educate and transform people who have been influenced by extremism," one of the clauses said.

Separately, Xinjiang has launched a campaign against halaal products to stop Islam penetrating secular life and fuelling "extremism".

In a meeting on Monday, the Communist Party leaders of Urumqi led cadres to swear an oath to "fight a decisive battle against ‘pan-halaalisation’," according to a notice on the city’s WeChat account.

As part of the anti-halaal campaign, Ilshat Osman, Urumqi’s ethnically Uyghur head prosecutor, penned an essay entitled: "Friend, you do not need to find a halaal restaurant specially for me."

According to the WeChat post, government employees should not have any diet problems and work canteens would be changed so that officials could try all kinds of cuisine.

The Communist Party in August issued a revised set of regulations governing its members’ behaviour, threatening punishment or expulsion for anyone who clung to religious beliefs.

Reuters

China's murky legal system exposed after vanishing of former Interpol head Meng Hongwei

China’s National Supervision Commission says it is holding the former Interpol president on suspicion that he violated unspecified state laws
World
2 days ago

US calls out Iran for not calling out China on its treatment of Uyghur Muslims

The US secretary of state slams Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ‘fancies himself the leader of the Islamic world’ but has done ...
World
26 days ago

Google may return to China, but with a doctored version of the search engine

Google is said to be planning to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms
Companies
2 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Xi Jinping’s stunning power grab means all bets are off

Instead of ushering in a new era of political reform, as once expected, he has become just another all-powerful strongman
World
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Global financial risk is rising, warns IMF
World
2.
AU calls for restraint after opposition leader in ...
World / Africa
3.
Irish bakers who refused to make ‘gay cake’ win ...
World / Europe
4.
Zimbabwe slides back towards 2008’s economic chaos
World / Africa

Related Articles

US calls out Iran for not calling out China on its treatment of Uyghur Muslims
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.