Taiwan accuses China of ‘serious challenge’ to peace and stability

Taiwan considers itself a sovereign country and has an independent political system, judiciary and currency, but has never formally declared a split, despite being ruled separately since 1949.

China has recently upped military drills around the island and has made a concerted effort to poach Taiwan’s dwindling number of official allies — only 17 countries still diplomatically recognise the island after five jumped ship since Tsai took power. Beijing has also successfully put pressure on international businesses to list Taiwan as part of China on their websites and ensured Taiwan is shut out of global forums.

Tsai called on authorities in Beijing to “play a positive role in the region and the world, instead of being a source of conflict”.

She pledged not to escalate tension but also said Taiwan would seek to fortify its national security and diplomatic links, establishing its “irreplaceable strategic importance”.

“I will not be provoked into confrontation or conflicts that endanger cross-strait relations, nor will I deviate from the will of the people, and sacrifice Taiwan’s sovereignty.

“An effective response strategy must be rooted in national strength,” she said.

Worsening ties with Beijing and unpopular domestic reform policies are putting Tsai’s government under pressure ahead of local elections in November.

Tsai warned in her speech that anyone interfering in the election process would “suffer serious consequences”.

She has accused Beijing of spreading “fake information” to affect public trust in the government in the run-up to the vote.

Later on Wednesday, thousands of supporters of Taiwan’s Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party gathered in Taipei, waving flags and singing Taiwan’s anthem.

Under the former KMT government of president Ma Ying-jeou, in 2008/2016, there was an unprecedented rapprochement with Beijing.

Ma attended Taiwan's national day rally and some participants said they hoped relations with China would improve.

“I hope Taiwan and China can maintain peace and not provoke each other,” saleswoman Shui Tian said at the rally.

Taiwan’s official name is the Republic of China (ROC), and the ROC flag incorporates the white sun on a blue background motif that is the symbol of the KMT.

Some pro-independence campaigners want to see the island drop its old name and symbols and establish instead a Republic of Taiwan.

AFP