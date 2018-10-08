TSUKIJI FISH AUCTION
Tokyo’s iconic Tsukiji fish market closes its doors
Tokyo — Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji market, the world’s largest fish market and a major tourist attraction, held its final tuna auction on Saturday before a controversial move to a new site next week.
Hundreds of fishmongers are packing up and preparing to leave Tsukiji for a gleaming new $5bn market set to open on Thursday on reclaimed land farther from central Tokyo.
The most expensive fish — a 162kg tuna — sold for ¥4.3m at the early morning auction, Kyodo News reported.
"I am very grateful and happy that we could have continued business smoothly all these years until today. I would like to thank Tsukiji from the bottom of my heart," Hiroyasu Itoh, chair of the seafood wholesalers’ association, told reporters.
The 83-year-old Tsukiji market drew tens of thousands of visitors a year to its warren of stalls with exotic species of fish and fresh sushi. But it had become dilapidated and unsanitary, city officials said in planning the move. A survey by a group opposed to the relocation found more than 80% of traders were against the move to Toyosu, an artificial island.
Takeshi Ohashi, 44, a former Tsukiji worker, went to the market with his wife to bid farewell.
"I am sad to see Tsukiji close, but I do look forward to seeing what the land will be used for." The site will be used as temporary parking for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Reuters
