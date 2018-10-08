Tokyo’s iconic Tsukiji fish market closes its doors

Tokyo — Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji market, the world’s largest fish market and a major tourist attraction, held its final tuna auction on Saturday before a controversial move to a new site next week.

Hundreds of fishmongers are packing up and preparing to leave Tsukiji for a gleaming new $5bn market set to open on Thursday on reclaimed land farther from central Tokyo.

The most expensive fish — a 162kg tuna — sold for ¥4.3m at the early morning auction, Kyodo News reported.